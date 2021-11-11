Clear
American Legion serves free lunch to veterans

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 4:46 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

American Legion Post 359 cooked their famous beef burgers for veterans this afternoon with a side of chips and a soft drink.
The lunch started around noon today and was available to all veterans until the food was gone.

It was a great way to bring veterans together on this important holiday.

“Veterans have a special bond with other veterans. We’ve got a lot of memories, a lot of anxieties, but most of all, we’ve got a lot of friends,” said John Rock, a member of American Legion post 359.

American Legion said they served lunch to over fifty veterans this afternoon.

Today we had sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds were a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.
