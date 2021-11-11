American Legion serves free lunch to veterans

The American Legion served free lunch to veterans today.

American Legion Post 359 cooked their famous beef burgers for veterans this afternoon with a side of chips and a soft drink.

The lunch started around noon today and was available to all veterans until the food was gone.

It was a great way to bring veterans together on this important holiday.

“Veterans have a special bond with other veterans. We’ve got a lot of memories, a lot of anxieties, but most of all, we’ve got a lot of friends,” said John Rock, a member of American Legion post 359.

American Legion said they served lunch to over fifty veterans this afternoon.

