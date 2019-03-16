Clear

American Red Cross, Rock Port United Methodist Church open shelter due to flooding

The American Red Cross, along with the Rock Port United Methodist Church, has opened a shelter in response to the flooding near Rock Port.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 4:06 PM

The shelter is located at the Rock Port United Methodist Chruch at 211 West Opp Street in Rock Port. 

As for the weather, a very nice forecast is on the way this weekend. Today, expect sunny skies with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
