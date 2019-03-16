American Red Cross, Rock Port United Methodist Church open shelter due to flooding

(ROCK PORT, Mo.)— The American Red Cross, along with the Rock Port United Methodist Church, has opened a shelter in response to the flooding near Rock Port.
The shelter is located at the Rock Port United Methodist Chruch at 211 West Opp Street in Rock Port.
