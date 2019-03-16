(ROCK PORT, Mo.)— The American Red Cross, along with the Rock Port United Methodist Church, has placed a shelter on standby Saturday night due to flooding near Rock Port.
The shelter is located at the Rock Port United Methodist Chruch at 211 West Opp Street in Rock Port.
The shelter had been opened earlier in the day Saturday.
Related Content
- American Red Cross, Rock Port United Methodist Church places shelter on standby
- Wesley United Methodist Holds Thanksgiving Feast
- Crossing campus homeless shelter opens
- Red Cross provides emergency shelter during snow storm
- American Red Cross preparing to help communities hit by flooding
- Crossing Campus Shelter hosts first Christmas Dinner
- Red Cross Supports Local Veterans
- Local Red Cross Volunteer Deploys to California
- Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Red Cross in Search of Local Heroes
Scroll for more content...