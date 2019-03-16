Clear
American Red Cross, Rock Port United Methodist Church places shelter on standby

The American Red Cross, along with the Rock Port United Methodist Church, has placed a shelter on standby Saturday night.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 4:06 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2019 7:38 PM

(ROCK PORT, Mo.)— The American Red Cross, along with the Rock Port United Methodist Church, has placed a shelter on standby Saturday night due to flooding near Rock Port.

The shelter is located at the Rock Port United Methodist Chruch at 211 West Opp Street in Rock Port. 

The shelter had been opened earlier in the day Saturday. 

After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
