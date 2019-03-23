American Red Cross has a shelter in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is making sure residents who are evacuating do have a place to go.

A shelter is set up at the Keys Christian Church off of south 9th Street in St. Joseph.

Volunteers told us there was only a handful of people who stayed at the shelter Thursday night when they first opened.

They are expecting that number to go up as more people have been asked to evacuate in wake of the rising flood waters Friday morning.

"We sit and visit with them and try to keep them up to date on what information has been provided to us as current as possible," said Volunteer Kathy Brinton.

The shelter will remain open until residents will be allowed to go back to their homes.