Clear

American Red Cross has a shelter in St. Joseph

A shelter is set up at the Keys Christian Church off of south 9th Street.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 8:47 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is making sure residents who are evacuating do have a place to go.

A shelter is set up at the Keys Christian Church off of south 9th Street in St. Joseph.

Volunteers told us there was only a handful of people who stayed at the shelter Thursday night when they first opened.

They are expecting that number to go up as more people have been asked to evacuate in wake of the rising flood waters Friday morning.

"We sit and visit with them and try to keep them up to date on what information has been provided to us as current as possible," said Volunteer Kathy Brinton.

The shelter will remain open until residents will be allowed to go back to their homes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be Saturday into Sunday. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events