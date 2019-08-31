Clear

American Red Cross helps residents in Big Lake

American Red Cross volunteers gave out totes of cleaning supplies to flood victims in Big Lake.

(BIG LAKE, Mo.) Almost six months after the first round of flooding in Big Lake, many are just now starting to pick up the pieces.

The small Holt County village has had a slow recovery in the wake of an unpredictable flood season. People who call the area home said they just can’t catch a break.

"A lot of people have cleaned their houses out three times now," Chris Phillips, a resident said.

The American Red Cross is helping residents by giving out totes filled with items necessary for flood clean up.

"It means a lot to the community," David Moyers, American Red Cross Volunteer said. 

"So many of the families are just going back for the first time this summer," Peggy Gaines, American Red Cross Volunteer said. 

Full-time residents have had to find temporary housing while their homes are being repaired, they said they’re a long way from moving back in.

"We haven’t been in our home for six months," Diana Phillips, a resident said.  "Most of us will probably be out of our homes for more than a year."

Residents said the challenges they’ve seen from this year’s flood are unlike any other, they said the best way to get through the road to recovery is little by little. 

"Everyday's a different challenge," Diana said. "It’s a long slow baby step process."

Residents also said damaged levees in the area have only further slowed the progress of repairs in Big Lake. 

