American Red Cross in need of blood donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The need for blood donations is higher than ever, and the American Red Cross needs your help.

A severe blood shortage and donor shortage continues for all blood types, specifically for type O.

These blood donations are crucial for people relying on lifesaving transfusions, and volunteers are needed more than ever.

The American Red Cross encourages everyone to sign up for their next local blood drive.

"So we see a demand, a rising demand in the need for blood, and we really need people to step out still and continue to donate blood. Make that part of your summer goals, is to really step out, roll up your sleeve to help somebody's life,” Angie Springs from the American Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross says that anyone giving blood between July 7 through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and will be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year.

To donate blood, you can make an appointment using the Red Cross blood donor app by visiting redcrossblood.org, or you can call 1-800-RED CROSS.