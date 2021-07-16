Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

American Red Cross in need of blood donations

A severe blood shortage and donor shortage continues for all blood types, specifically for type O.

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 11:38 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The need for blood donations is higher than ever, and the American Red Cross needs your help.

A severe blood shortage and donor shortage continues for all blood types, specifically for type O.

These blood donations are crucial for people relying on lifesaving transfusions, and volunteers are needed more than ever.

The American Red Cross encourages everyone to sign up for their next local blood drive.

"So we see a demand, a rising demand in the need for blood, and we really need people to step out still and continue to donate blood. Make that part of your summer goals, is to really step out, roll up your sleeve to help somebody's life,” Angie Springs from the American Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross says that anyone giving blood between July 7 through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and will be entered for a chance to win free gas for a year.

To donate blood, you can make an appointment using the Red Cross blood donor app by visiting redcrossblood.org, or you can call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rain showers have pushed out of the area with partly cloudy skies lingering. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but it looks like the majority of today will be dry. Similar conditions will continue on Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated showers will still be possible Saturday as a front stalls to our south, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be almost identical with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Next week looks to start dry with temperatures warming into the 90s by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories