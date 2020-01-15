Clear
American Red Cross offers CPR training

Red Cross staff say 300,000 people die from sudden cardiac arrest every year.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross wants people to know they offer classes for CPR training.

The organization focuses on Hands-Only CPR, Red Cross staff say many people who take the class through their job end up using the skills learned in emergency situations involving family members.

The Red Cross says more than three hundred thousand people die of sudden cardiac arrest in the United States each year.

