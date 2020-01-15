American Red Cross offers CPR training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross wants people to know they offer classes for CPR training.
The organization focuses on Hands-Only CPR, Red Cross staff say many people who take the class through their job end up using the skills learned in emergency situations involving family members.
The Red Cross says more than three hundred thousand people die of sudden cardiac arrest in the United States each year.
For more information from the Red Cross involving training click here.
