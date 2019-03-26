Clear

American Red Cross preparing for next steps in flood relief

The American Red Cross is preparing for its next steps in the flood relief efforts as the needs for those impacted are changing.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

On Tuesday, volunteers and officials from the Red Cross were preparing for damage assessment and planning for the next stage of relief efforts.

The shelter is still in operation in Mound City but as flood waters recede in the area, the need will change from sheltering to assisting people getting back home.

"We are starting our planning so that we can go out and distribute emergency supplies to help in the recovery effort so we are reaching out to our partners to help fill a need," Diane Fodness, the area's disaster program manager, said.

The Red Cross will be bringing in cleaning kits, food, and other needed goods to assist with the clean-up when needed.

Donations are still being accepted to help those impacted by flooding. For information on how to donate and ways you can volunteer with the Red Cross, visit their website by clicking here.

