American Red Cross preparing to help communities hit by flooding

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is getting ready to help those affected by the threat of flooding along the Missouri River.

Volunteers Friday morning were preparing their truck to help provide snacks and water to those who are trying to get sandbags ready, but they are also getting ready for clean up efforts. Their warehouse is stocked with tarps, rakes, shovels and garbage bags.

The Red Cross wants the public to know they are here to help. They are also prepared in case they need to open a shelter for people who end up having to evacuate from the rising waters.