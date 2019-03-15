Clear
American Red Cross preparing to help communities hit by flooding

The American Red Cross is getting ready to help those affected by the river flood threat.

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is getting ready to help those affected by the threat of flooding along the Missouri River.

Volunteers Friday morning were preparing their truck to help provide snacks and water to those who are trying to get sandbags ready, but they are also getting ready for clean up efforts. Their warehouse is stocked with tarps, rakes, shovels and garbage bags.

The Red Cross wants the public to know they are here to help. They are also prepared in case they need to open a shelter for people who end up having to evacuate from the rising waters.

As flooding along the Missouri River continues, the weather will remain quiet. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
