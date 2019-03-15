(St. Joseph, Mo.)- The American Red Cross is getting ready to help those affected by the threat of flooding along the Missouri River.
Volunteers Friday morning were preparing their truck to help provide snacks and water to those who are trying to get sandbags ready, but they are also getting ready for clean up efforts. Their warehouse is stocked with tarps, rakes, shovels and garbage bags.
The Red Cross wants the public to know they are here to help. They are also prepared in case they need to open a shelter for people who end up having to evacuate from the rising waters.
Related Content
- American Red Cross preparing to help communities hit by flooding
- Red Cross Supports Local Veterans
- Local Red Cross Volunteer Deploys to California
- Red Cross Hosting Blood Drive Today
- Red Cross in Search of Local Heroes
- Local Red Cross Chapter Responds to California Wildfires
- Red Cross provides emergency shelter during snow storm
- Red Cross assists over 20 people after Brittany Village fire
- Community Mission prepares to open cold weather shelter
- Crossing campus homeless shelter opens
Scroll for more content...