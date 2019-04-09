American Red Cross ready for Sound the Alarm campaign

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The American Red Cross is ready to start its Sound the Alarm Missouri campaign to "sound the alarm" about three critical ways to help save lives through the Red Cross mission: smoke alarm installations, blood donations, and volunteer/financial donations.

"It helps bring awareness to the fact that people should check their alarms," said Matt Meyer, executive director of the Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri chapter. "If they have alarms, are they checking them and making sure they are working. We do that when we spring forward and fall back with the time zone changes, but we should be checking those all the time. They do wear out."

The following smoke installations are planned in the Greater Kansas City area where volunteers will assist in installing free smoke alarms in homes:

Maryville- April 20

Kansas City, Missouri- April 23, 25, 27, 30, May 2 or May 4

St. Joseph- April 27

Anyone needing a smoke alarm throughout the area can go online at www.getasmokealarm.org or call 816.841.5204.