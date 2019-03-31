American Red Cross ready to assist those in need after flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Floodwaters are slowly starting to recede across northwest Missouri, but still, some areas need more help.

At the Amazonia Community Center, the American Red Cross is stepping in, providing resources like trash bags, rakes, shovels, bleach, and coolers to those affected by flooding.

People were trickling in from an area just east of Amazonia closer to the river, where floodwaters they say are still impacting homes.

"We have people who are out searching the community assessing houses that have been destroyed." Shawna Still Emergency Recovery Vehicle driver for the American Red Cross said.

Nodaway Township, a small village near the river, is still recovering from flooding, the red cross say many homes in the area were damaged if not destroyed.

"There, water was about seven foot up on their walls." Still said.

Fields turned into lakes, littered with all kinds of belongings from nearby campers and homes.

While those who live here work to begin the clean-up process, the Red Cross wanted to make sure residents have access to food. The Red Cross' Emergency Response Vehicle, works as a food truck providing warm meals.

"We try to make sure they're getting their three meals a day," Michael Oyler American Red Cross, said.

Volunteers said they've served 35 people in Amazonia while another 15 were served in Nodaway Township. They said the work gives them purpose, vowing to stick around until the area can get back on its feet.

I’m a servant at heart, so if I can serve my community, serve my people and just make their life a little bit better and easier that’s what I’m here for

The American Red Cross plans to stay in the Northwest Missouri area as long as help is needed. They will be making stops in Rock Port, Mound City and other small towns across the region.