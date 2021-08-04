American Rescue Plan Act committee reviews proposals to spend Covid relief funds

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Big funding plans for the city of St. Joseph is underway.

The American Rescue Plan Act committee held a meeting Tuesday morning to review proposals on how to spend the $38 million Covid-19 relief fund granted to St. Joseph by the federal government.

The committee listened to proposals from five different organizations on how they intend to make a positive impact on the community if granted a portion of the relief fund.

"Cities like St. Joseph don't get $38 million presented to them, ever. This is probably the only time this will happen. So our goal is to make very thoughtful, transformational decisions that will have a long-term impact on the community," Tama Wagner, Chair of the American Rescue Plan Act committee said.

The committee hopes to present to the city council its recommendation on how to best allocate the money by the end of August.