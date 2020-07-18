American Water offering low income rate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Paying bills can be a hassle, but during the pandemic can become more of a burden. An area water company is trying to help out.

American Water customers who qualify for the lower rate only need to contact Community Action Partnership.

The low income rate is only available to current customers of American Water.

Any customer is also eligible for Low Income Heat & Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The lower rate needs to be renewed annually.

American Water employees know especially right now during the pandemic, that any type of savings can go a long way for customers.

“There’s so many factors going into right now why people are facing difficulties financially but ultimately you can all tie them to the pandemic that we’re currently dealing with,” Christie Barnhart from American Water said. “There’s some additional things we have done as a company, we have a moratorium on water shut offs at the moment and we started back in March because we recognize that people are facing difficult times.”

The discount will come off the customer’s regular charges and not from usage charge.

To contact Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, call 816-233-8281.