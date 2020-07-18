Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

American Water offering low income rate

American Water customers who qualify for a lower rate need to contact Community Action Partnership.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 7:55 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Paying bills can be a hassle, but during the pandemic can become more of a burden. An area water company is trying to help out.

American Water customers who qualify for the lower rate only need to contact Community Action Partnership.

The low income rate is only available to current customers of American Water.

Any customer is also eligible for Low Income Heat & Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The lower rate needs to be renewed annually.

American Water employees know especially right now during the pandemic, that any type of savings can go a long way for customers.

“There’s so many factors going into right now why people are facing difficulties financially but ultimately you can all tie them to the pandemic that we’re currently dealing with,” Christie Barnhart from American Water said. “There’s some additional things we have done as a company, we have a moratorium on water shut offs at the moment and we started back in March because we recognize that people are facing difficult times.”

The discount will come off the customer’s regular charges and not from usage charge.

To contact Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, call 816-233-8281.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. With the sunshine the heat and humidity we will see heat index values of 100 degrees to 105 degrees this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories