Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Americans can expect stimulus check in less than three weeks according to US Treasury Secretary

With many businesses shut down due to the coronavirus, people are faced with how to pay for groceries, mortgages and other bills.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The public health crisis has caused massive business shutdowns, layoffs and conditions that make it tough for people to pay their rent, mortgages or bills. 

On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Americans can expect stimulus money in less than three weeks. 

According to the Nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, about 90 percent of US households will get money.

Individual tax filers making $75,000 or less will receive $1,200.

Head of the household filers making $112,500 or less will receive $1,200.

Couples making $150,000 or less will receive $2,400.

There will also be an additional $500 for each dependent child. 

Citizens on social security will also be paid $1,200.

If you have not filed your taxes this year, it may be a good time to do so. How you file will determine how you are paid. 

The US Treasury can direct deposit into accounts, for people that have not submitted a direct deposit, there will be a web-based application to submit your information. For citizens that do not do direct deposit, the checks will be sent through the mail. 

The current stimulus package put together by lawmakers and signed by the president only includes a one-time injection of cash to citizens. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
After a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the mid 60s we saw a few more clouds start to move into the area on Monday afternoon and night. A storm system will bring a slight chance for showers for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories