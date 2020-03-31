Americans can expect stimulus check in less than three weeks according to US Treasury Secretary

(ST. JOSEPH, MO) The public health crisis has caused massive business shutdowns, layoffs and conditions that make it tough for people to pay their rent, mortgages or bills.
On Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that Americans can expect stimulus money in less than three weeks.
According to the Nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, about 90 percent of US households will get money.
Individual tax filers making $75,000 or less will receive $1,200.
Head of the household filers making $112,500 or less will receive $1,200.
Couples making $150,000 or less will receive $2,400.
There will also be an additional $500 for each dependent child.
Citizens on social security will also be paid $1,200.
If you have not filed your taxes this year, it may be a good time to do so. How you file will determine how you are paid.
The US Treasury can direct deposit into accounts, for people that have not submitted a direct deposit, there will be a web-based application to submit your information. For citizens that do not do direct deposit, the checks will be sent through the mail.
The current stimulus package put together by lawmakers and signed by the president only includes a one-time injection of cash to citizens.
