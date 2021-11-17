Clear
Amid rising Covid-19 numbers, Mosaic holds booster clinic

Mosaic officials say 33 inpatients are in the hospital with Covid-19.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 6:06 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Wednesday, Mosaic Life Care held a booster clinic for Covid-19 vaccinations at the Community Covid Vaccine Site at the East Hills Mall.

Mosaic Life Care officials hope more people take advantage of increased opportunities to keep up with Covid-19 vaccinations. 

Mosaic staff said they're worried about the increased numbers of COVID-19 in Buchanan county and surrounding areas.  The current vaccination rate remains around 35%. 

If current trends continue, hospital staff are worried about an extensive impact.  

"We are seeing an uptick in just general overall hospitalizations across our system today," Dana Anderson, administrator, RN Mosaic Life Care said.  "We are encouraging people again to do your part in keeping our community safe and keeping yourself healthy.".

Mosaic officials plan to hold additional clinics in December, the hospital is working to confirm specific dates.

