Amish brothers charged with sex crimes in Daviess County

(DAVIEES COUNTY, Mo.) Two Amish brothers from Iowa face multiple charges for sex crimes.

According to KTVO in Kirksville, Mo., the crimes allegedly happened when the brothers lived outside Hamilton in Daviess County between 2014-2017.

Enos Ray Yoder, of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Alfed Yoder, of Albia, Iowa are charged with statutory rape of a person under 14 years old, rape, incest, sexual misconduct involing a child under 15, child molestation and sodomy.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men on Jan. 18.