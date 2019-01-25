Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Trump: 'We have reached a deal' Full Story

Amish brothers charged with sex crimes in Daviess County

Arrest warrants were issued for both men on Jan. 18.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 2:30 PM

(DAVIEES COUNTY, Mo.) Two Amish brothers from Iowa face multiple charges for sex crimes.

According to KTVO in Kirksville, Mo., the crimes allegedly happened when the brothers lived outside Hamilton in Daviess County between 2014-2017.

Enos Ray Yoder, of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Alfed Yoder, of Albia, Iowa are charged with statutory rape of a person under 14 years old, rape, incest, sexual misconduct involing a child under 15, child molestation and sodomy.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men on Jan. 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 21°
After a bitter cold start to our Friday with below zero wind chills, we'll rebound to the 30s again by the afternoon with those SW winds picking up, gusting up to 25 mph. We'll see a slight chance of light snow for Friday night into early Saturday as a fast moving clipper system will push through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events