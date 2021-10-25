Clear
Andrasevits is leaving St. Joseph for a new opportunity

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 8:28 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Mindy Andrasevits has served 2 different stints with the St. Joseph Fire Department.

"Well this is my hometown, and I love this community, actually love it. Came back to town and bought my dream house and settled in," said Andrasevits.

She even became the first female fire inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, paving the way for other firefighters to follow.

"Well I started out in 1996 as the first women firefighter on the St. Joe Fire Department," said Andrasevits. "I was the only woman on the department in 2017 when I came back to the department. But they have since hired a hand full of woman and they are doing fantastic." 

After a successful career serving the St. Joseph area, Andrasevits will set out for another opportunity after being named the Fire Chief in Eudora, Kansas.

"Start out as a fire fighter and you work your way up and you get to a point where you want to move on to a leadership position or you continue on the front lines," said Andrasevits.

She will miss things from St. Joseph, especially those who are trying to make her hometown a better place.

"It's been wonderful working side by side with those people trying to good things in the city. That's the best part, that's what I'll miss most is the networking and the partnerships in the community," said Andrasevits.

While she is leaving her hometown, Andrasevits is excited to tackler her next challenge as Fire Chief.

"I'm excited to leave, to begin a new, a new position, in a new community. Like I said, Eudora is a very progressive little town that plans ahead, which is really nice," said Andrasevits.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain seasonal tomorrow with highs in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain showers will extend into the first half of day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
