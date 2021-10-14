Clear
Andrew Co. Trex Mart closed by county, state authorities

The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating an incident at the scene.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 9:09 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 9:13 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ANDREW CO., Mo.) -- An Andrew County convenience store along with an adjoining restaurant and fireworks retail outlet and antique mall were closed Thursday night by county and state authorities.

The Andrew County Sheriff's Office with a social media posting Thursday evening that their department is assisting the State Fire Marshall's Office with an incident at the site of a Trex Mart convenience store, the Country Cafe restaurant and fireworks outlet store.

Authorities at the scene said it was not an "evacuation" situation as they called it. The online post said there were no concerns of danger for anyone who lived in the area.

KQ2 News is waiting to hear from the State Department of Public Safety for more information on the situation.

