Andrew Co. man pleads guilty in killing of 10-year-old boy

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) An Andrew County man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy in 2020 pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, according to the Andrew County circuit court’s office.

Donald Tipton, 38, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Dan Kellogg, according to the circuit court staff.

The 10-year-old boy died after he was struck and strangled in a November 2020 beating.

Tipton was originally charged with 13 crimes including first and second-degree murder. The maximum sentence the crime carries is life imprisonment.

Tipton must serve 85 percent of his 25-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.