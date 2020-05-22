Andrew County COVID-19 testing moved to Savannah Fire Station

The Andrew County Health Department has moved Friday's COVID-19 testing clinic due to weather.

The clinic will now be held at the Fire Station at 107 South Hwy 71 in Savannah from 3-7 p.m.

The Andrew County Health Department along with Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville and Northwest Health will administer tests to 200 residents who registered.

A second COVID-19 testing clinic will held on Friday, May 22 for another 150 residents. Those wanting to be tested will need to register online or by calling the Missouri COVID Hotline at 1-877-435-8411 or the Andrew County Health Department at 816-324-3139.

There is no fee for the testing clinic.