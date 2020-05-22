Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Andrew County COVID-19 testing moved to Savannah Fire Station

The clinic will now be held at the Fire Station at 107 South Hwy 71 in Savannah from 3-7 p.m.

Posted: May 22, 2020 12:02 PM
Updated: May 22, 2020 12:31 PM

The Andrew County Health Department has moved Friday's COVID-19 testing clinic due to weather.

The clinic will now be held at the Fire Station at 107 South Hwy 71 in Savannah from 3-7 p.m.

The Andrew County Health Department along with Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville and Northwest Health will administer tests to 200 residents who registered.

A second COVID-19 testing clinic will held on Friday, May 22 for another 150 residents. Those wanting to be tested will need to register online or by calling the Missouri COVID Hotline at 1-877-435-8411 or the Andrew County Health Department at 816-324-3139.

There is no fee for the testing clinic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Cloudy skies were found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Friday and Saturday. We will continue to have a light wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Friday and Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories