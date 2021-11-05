Andrew County Health Department administers pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

The Andrew County Health Department held a vaccine clinic Friday for COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, flu shots, with the most recent addition of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

“So we do have all vaccines available, and this week we rolled out the Pfizer pediatric doses. Ages five and up can come get their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Jayne White, Nurse Manager at the Andrew County Health Department.

This vaccine clinic will also continue tomorrow, already receiving a good amount of sign-ups.

“Right now we have about forty between the two days signed up, and I don’t expect it to be a huge thing here honestly. At the health department we just want to make sure it’s available to the community,” said White.

School was out today for the Savannah School District, making it convenient for kids and adults to get vaccinated.

The nurses at the clinic say the kids have been great sports so far.

“We’ve given quite a few pediatric vaccines and the nurses have been working really close with them to make sure they’re comfortable with getting the vaccine, and they’re giving them some toys just to calm them down a little,” said Maelea Coulson, a MWSU Nursing Student administering vaccines today.

Although some parents were eager to get their kids vaccinated, the health department understands others may be more hesitant.

“You have some people who you know have been waiting for this day to come and are going to get their kids vaccinated right away, and then there will be some more than are going to wait and see and potentially down the road we will get their children vaccinated,” said White.

The Andrew County Health Department plans to hold more vaccine clinics in the future.

“Moving forward we’ll probably run some clinics in the evening hours and extend our hours out a little bit so parents can get here and try to make it convenient for people,” said White.

The health department urging parents to make thoughtful decisions regarding getting their kids vaccinated.

“Again it has to be something you’re willing to do and it has to be something that you agree with and something you’re ready for. You know encourage everybody to talk to their providers and talk to their trusted health care professionals or friends that can give them you know accurate advice and information on the vaccine and when they’re ready to reach out we’re happy to help vaccinate those individuals,” said White.

The Andrew County Health Department is holding another vaccine clinic tomorrow, lasting from 9am-12pm at their location in Savannah. Walk-ins are always welcome, or you can call the Andrew County Health Department at (816) 324-3139 to make an appointment.