Andrew County Health Department confirms 2nd positive coronavirus case

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department confirmed the second positive coronavirus case in the county.

The Health Department made the announcement Sunday in a press release posted on the department's Facebook page.

In the press release, the Health Department said the patient is in their 50s and is currently isolated at home. No other details about the patient were provided.

Andrew County Health Department Andrew Hoffman, in the release, said:

"They are working to quickly identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-isolate due to close contact with this individual. It is very important that anyone identified as a close contact of this patient follow necessary precautions to limit potential spread of infection. If you are not contacted by a county or state health official, then you did not come in contact with this person and you are not at increased risk for the virus."