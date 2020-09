(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) Scam alert from the Andrew County Health Department.

The health department posted to Facebook that a phone scam is possibly working around our region.

The post says that a caller identifies as a COVID-19 contact tracer and then asks for personal information that no legitimate tracer would.

A real case investigator will never ask for a bank account, credit card, or social security card info.

If you get a suspicious call, hang up and call your local health department.