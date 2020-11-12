Clear
Andrew County Health Dept. reports 448% increase in COVID-19 cases since Sept. 1

The county has been averaging between 12 and 15 new cases per day.

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Health Department is reporting a huge spike in coronavirus cases.

The health department reported on Thursday that it has seen a 448.7% increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases since September 1.

"It is important to understand COVID-19 is present in our community. There is widespread community transmission in Missouri, including northwest Missouri," said Andrew County Health Department Administrator Andrew Hoffman. "This is the time for personal responsibility. Please maintain social distance of six feet, wear a face covering when you cannot maintain social distance, wash your hands often, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and please stay home and isolated from others if you are sick."

The health department said it is working to investigate the cases, but that it may take two to three days to identify close contacts.

According to the Andrew County Dashboard, the county has 442 active cases. Twelve people have died and there have been a total of 845 cases since the pandemic began.

Missouri currently has the 16th highest rate of coronavirus infections in the country, according to the latest White House report. Ninety-six percent of all counties in Missouri have moderate or high levels of community transmission.

Another cold front is moving through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday we will see some more clouds and cooler conditions for much of the area. A warm up is on the way for the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
