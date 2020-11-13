Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Andrew County Health Dept. under serious strain from pandemic

The health department has shut down the office to most normal services with the exception of WIC, to help process the heavy load of growing Covid-19 cases

Posted: Nov 13, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In Andrew county, the local health department ramping up its response to Covid-19. The virus is so prevalent in the county that the health department is suspending almost all other services to focus solely on covid related tasks.

The executive director of the county's health department said that his office is in emergency operations because of the heavy workload.

"It’s really hard for us local health departments to keep up with all the activity that needs to happen." Andrew Hoffman, executive director, Andrew County Health Department said.  

Cases in the county they say have been on a steady rise since approximately late August according to Hoffman.

Latest numbers as of Friday show Andrew County with 473 active cases of Covid-19, 877 overall cases, and 12 deaths.

Hoffman said the numbers are trending upward by the day, and he wants count residents to understand how important it is to take the virus seriously.

"We see young healthy people knocked down by this saying it’s the worst thing they’ve ever experienced." He said. 

Hoffman also added that many welfare checks via phone ended with health department staff calling 911 for positive covid-19 patients. 

As area hospitals are either full or filling up fast, Hoffman is urging county residents to do their part to slow the spread.

"We don’t want to scare people,"  Hoffman said.  "The point of this is to do what you can to protect those around you that may be more susceptible than you are."

The Health Department is still providing WIC services to its residents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 22°
A cold front has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday morning. Saturday we will see some more clouds and warmer conditions for much of the area. A little cool down is on the way for the later part of the weekend and a slight chance for rain are expected Saturday morning but dry and windy on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories