Andrew County K9 dies following surgery

The department said Rocko died from a bacterial infection after emergency surgery.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 8:29 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that K9 "Rocko" passed away after emergency surgery for a stomach and intestinal issue.

The department said on its Facebook page that Rocko made it through surgery Friday but died early Saturday morning from a bacterial infection. 

Rocko was a member of the department for the past three years. He aided the force in taking hundreds of pounds of drugs and countless criminals off the streets.

Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
