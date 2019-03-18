Andrew County K9 dies following surgery

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Sheriff's Department announced Monday that K9 "Rocko" passed away after emergency surgery for a stomach and intestinal issue.
The department said on its Facebook page that Rocko made it through surgery Friday but died early Saturday morning from a bacterial infection.
Rocko was a member of the department for the past three years. He aided the force in taking hundreds of pounds of drugs and countless criminals off the streets.
