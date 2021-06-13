Clear
Vintage Tractor Show gathered in Savannah on Saturday

Tractors from all over Northwest Missouri dating from the 1930's to the 1980's were gathered in Savannah on Saturday.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 2:19 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Tractors were lined up in the grass next to the Andrew County Museum for all to see. 

Tractors ranging from the 1930's to even the 1980's were in line and on display Saturday.

The event wasn't just about showing off the tractors, it also had fun events for all ages to enjoy. They had a pedal tractor pull, rock painting, and even farm animals made an appearance. 

And officials say they try and make the event a fun way to learn about the history of Andrew County.

"While I love the tractors and because they are so cool. But I really love the chance for people to learn about our rural history and our economy and our whole culture really. So we just try and make it a fun community activity that goes with our mission which is to educate people about rural Andrew County," said Andrew County Museum's Jan Glenn.

With the years uncertainties, officials say that they have already made more from sponsors this year than previous shows, and that they had 40 to 50 volunteers behind the scenes making the event possible.


