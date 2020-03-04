Andrew County Museum's educational program will honor local pro-wrestlers

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Museum will host its monthly educational program on Saturday, March 21. The time is yet to be determined.

This month’s program will focus on the history of wrestling throughout the area, covering local pro-wrestling and high school wrestling. The program will also feature the Zbyszko brothers, who resided in Savannah, Mo. after wrestling professionally world-wide.

Some of the wrestlers featured in the museum appeared locally on the former show "Big 2" on KQTV.

"Start out talking about the Zbyszko brothers and the role that they played in wrestling and then other professional wrestlers from the area and then the high school wrestling aspect," Katie Fields, Administrator of Andrew County Museum said. "We're going to go through the history of wrestling and how it ties back to Andrew County."

The Museum is also seeking any videos or photographs from former pro-wrestling in the area to be showcased in the upcoming program. If you have any, you can send them to the Andrew County Museum.