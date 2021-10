(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) The Andrew County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information on a shooting that occurred near Fillmore, Missouri on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said that the shooting took place near Fillmore on Tuesday, October 12th around 12:00 p.m.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, please contact the Andrew County Sheriff's Office at 816-324-4114.