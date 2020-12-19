Andrew County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide

(HELENA, Mo.) The Andrew County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found shot early Saturday.

Andrew County deputies responded to a home in Helena around 12:03 a.m. to a report of a man claiming he was going to shoot himself.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 51-year-old woman lying on the floor. She had died from a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

A 58-year-old man was then found sitting in a chair, also deceased from a single gunshot wound. A small handgun was found near the man's body.

Investigators said a letter found leads them to believe there was an argument between the couple.

The investigation is ongoing. The names of the victims have not been released.