Andrew County first-responder loses home in structure fire

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A first-responder in Andrew County lost their home early Sunday morning due to a house fire.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. on January 2 for a structure fire to a trailer home that belonged to Greg Kessler who is an Andrew County.

The cause of the fire is reported as electrical.

Kessler was at work when the call came in. His wife was at home. No one was injured during the structure fire.

The Kessler family declined speaking with the media, but first-responders who worked the scene that night explained to KQ2 what happened.

"We knew that it was his house when were on our way out there," said Jennifer Magness who is an EMT for Andrew County. "There was fire already on scene, we could see smoke coming from the top of the trailer, and it was very cold. But by the time fire was done and the fire was put out, it's uh...almost total loss."

Kessler has worked as a paramedic in Andrew County for 28 years. Now, he and his wife have to find a new home.

When word got out, the town immediately took to action.

"I was here opening the restaurant when I got a message from my sister-in law seeing that she had texted," said Brandi Gabriel, family of the Kesslers, who also owns The Pasture Cafe.

"We have a box here that we're taking donations," his niece Makaela Gabriel added. "And then I also am allowing people to use my venmo account. I've had several people reach out and want to do it that way, and since I am family, I've been giving it directly."

Along with The Pasture Cafe, other locations in town are also stepping in to collect money that will go directly to the family. Bank Midwest, HNB Bank and the Andrew County Ambulance all have donations boxes out at their buildings to collect funds.

"That's a common thing around here to know the people that we respond to and it's a good thing in our community, but it's hard," Jennifer Magness added. "It's still hard when it's family."

A GoFundMe also was started up. Nearly $5,000 has been raised.

The venmo contact is @makaelagab.