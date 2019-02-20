Andrew County high school student helping to dig out

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 14-year-old Savannah High School student is spending his snow day helping people in his subdivision dig out after this latest round of wintry weather.

Haydn Richardson began early Wednesday morning shoveling and snow blowing driveways in his subdivision. He began his snow removal business last year and it has grown and expanded since then.

"I just had a shovel and people were always working and they need their driveways plowed," Richardson said. "So they contacted my mom over Facebook, over our subdivision Facebook page, and then it just started to kind of take off from there."

Richardson said he has made over $300 this year and had 11 driveways to shovel on Wednesday.

"I love helping people out whenever they need it the most," he said. "It's just been my passion to work outdoors no matter what it is."

Richardson also mows lawns during the summer.

Since his operation began, Richardson has been able to expand from just shoveling snow to purchasing a snow blower with the money he made. Which has made his life a lot easier.

"It makes it like 10 times easier," he said.

As for the future, Richardson says he hopes to add a plow to his four-wheeler to expand his business.

But for now, he just enjoys getting outside.

"I just come outside and just have fun," Richardson added.