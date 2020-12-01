Andrew County issues mask mandate

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Andrew County announced Monday that a mask mandate will take effect Tuesday, December 1.

The order states that "all persons 10 years old or older who are present in Andrew County shall wear a face covering when inside public facilities or businesses that are open to the public, public transportation vehicles and outside when social distancing is not possible in groups of 10 or more persons who are not members of the same family household."

The ordinance will be in effect from Tuesday, December 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021 unless extended or terminated prior to that date by the Andrew County Commission or the Presiding Commissioner.

The full order is posted below, or CLICK HERE to read the order.