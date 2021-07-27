Andrew County man charged with kidnapping and assault

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Andrew County Prosecutor’s office has charged a man in his 30s with kidnapping and assault.

Brendin Saltkill is facing two counts of felony kidnapping, two counts of felony domestic assault, and one count of violating a protection order of an adult.

According to an investigation by the Andrew County Sheriff’s office, authorities were called to the home of Saltkill’s relatives on June 24, 2021. The two relatives had been granted a protection order from Saltkill a couple of weeks earlier. Saltkill barricaded his relatives inside their home but one of the relatives broke through a door and went to the neighbors home to call for help. While one of the relatives was calling for help, Saltkill broke into the home and threatened to kill the second relative.

According to charges filed by Andrew County Prosecutor Steven Stevenson, Saltkill has a checkered history of a variety of misdemeanor crimes dating back to 2014 including domestic assault in the third degree, peace disturbance, and driving while license was suspended or revoked.

No future court hearings are listed at this time.