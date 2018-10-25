Clear
Andrew County man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother

An Andrew County man will serve life in prison for killing his grandmother.

29-year-old Robert Ray Forrester pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July.

Forrester was accused of beating 77-year-old Beverley Forrester to death at her home on Yale Street on Sept. 21, 2017.

Judge Patrick Robb delivered the sentence Thursday afternoon, describing Forrester as a "violent person" before handing down the life sentence. 

