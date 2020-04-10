Andrew County resident tests positive for coronavirus

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Andrew County Health Department Administrator Andrew Hoffman announced Friday that an Andrew County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Health Department said that the patient is in their 20's and is currently isolated at home. No other details about the patient were provided at this time.

The health department stated they are working quickly to identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-isolate due to close contact with the patient.

"If you are not contacted by a county or state health official then you did not come in contact with this person and you are not at increased risk for this virus," the Andrew County Health Department stated.