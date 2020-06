(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah R-III tax levee proposal failed at the polls Tuesday night.

The proposal failed by 275 votes. 984 Andrew County residents voted no (58.12%), while 709 residents voted yes (41.88%).

Andrew County residents voted down the levee proposal that would have generated $17 million for the district. The money would have been used for new classrooms, new hallways, new parking lots, and a performing arts center.