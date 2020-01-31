Clear

Animal Shelter Raffling off Signed Chiefs Cereal

Friends of the Animal Shelter is raffling off an unopened, signed box of the 'Mahomes Magic Crunch.'

To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE.

The drawing will take place on Super Bowl Sunday at noon.

