Animal Shelter filled to capacity

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Animal shelter has seen an increase in approximately 200 animals this year compared to last according to staff.

The increase includes dogs and cats.

To combat the issue of overcrowding staff also said they rely heavily on foster families to hold pets until they find their forever homes.

They say the increase isn't just a local problem.

"It's not just a local problem, it's kind of a nationwide thing." Jennifer Lockwood, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said. "A lot of rescues have been really really busy this year."

Staff at the shelter also stress those looking to surrender their pets to consider the shelter as a last resort.

The shelter is located in the stockyards area at 701 SW Lower Lake Rd.