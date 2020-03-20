(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The novel coronavirus now having an effect on how we feed our pets.

The animal shelter has started a new delivery service for pet owners, the doggie door dash will deliver pet food right to pet owners' front doors.

Shelter staff said the service encourages social distancing, and with so many changes caused by the virus, this service they say is how they're adapting.

"It's really great that we've been able to help out the community in any way that we can," Jennifer Lockwood, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said.

For more information on how to sign up for the service as well as how to donate pet food to the shelter you can reach them by phone at (816) 271-4877