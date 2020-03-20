Clear
Animal Shelter starts "Doggie Door Dash" service

The new service is an extension of the shelter's pet pantry, staff said it's important to contribute to social distancing efforts at this time.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The novel coronavirus now having an effect on how we feed our pets.
The animal shelter has started a new delivery service for pet owners, the doggie door dash will deliver pet food right to pet owners' front doors.

Shelter staff said the service encourages social distancing, and with so many changes caused by the virus, this service they say is how they're adapting.

"It's really great that we've been able to help out the community in any way that we can," Jennifer Lockwood, St. Joseph Animal Shelter said.  

For more information on how to sign up for the service as well as how to donate pet food to the shelter you can reach them by phone at (816) 271-4877

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
