Clear

Animal shelter is back home after last week's flooding

The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is trying to get back to normal after last week's flooding caused them to relocate.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.)- The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is trying to get back to normal after last week's flooding caused them to relocate.

On Thursday night, shelter staff were racing against the clock to move 28 dogs and 28 cats from their Lower Lake Road location to a temporary shelter on Corporate Road.

The Stockyards were already taking on rising water and they didn't want to take any chances of anything happening to the animals.

All weekend, volunteers were visiting with the animals to make sure they were comfortable as possible.

"They've been amazing over the last several days. From coming in to help walk the dogs. They brought in cat enrichment so the kitty cats aren't bored here. They've brought in supplies," humane educator Jennifer Lockwood said. "There have been donations given by businesses in town. We've just been very fortunate the community came together and helped us out with this."

On Monday, electricity was restored to the shelter and got the all clear to move the animals back to Lower Lake Road.

Lockwood hopes to have the St. Joseph Animal Shelter back open for regular business hours on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events