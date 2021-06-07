Animal shelter officials address need for new home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Change is on the horizon for the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

The lost or abandoned animals housed at the shelter are soon to make one more big move before landing into a forever home; they're preparing for their brand new shelter on Corporate Drive.

“We’ll have things that we just couldn’t dream of having here,” said Aubrey Silvey, Humane Educator for the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Currently, some 40 dogs and 50 cats are at the 25-year-old shelter. Staff said it's an outdated building short on space and the necessities to keep these future pets healthy and happy.

“Currently we house dogs and cats in the same room which is not best practice and causes a great amount of stress on the cats,” said Holly Bowie, Manager of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.

Staff said with the space of the new shelter, there will be species dedicated rooms for cats and dogs.

However, the move-in date to the new shelter is up in the air as the nonprofit which help to raise the $1 million for the new building, Friends of the Animal Shelter, still need help paying for the renovations.

Friends of the Animal Shelter is currently making bids to contractors to finish building the inside cages and offices. Staff said the modern kennels will be made of plexiglass rather than chain link to prevent disease.

There will also be a dedicated space for those interested in adopting a new furry friend to spend quality time together in a cozy, separate room to get to know the animal before taking the future pet home.

Staff said all the money fundraised and improvements made are to benefit the animals and make their temporary home better.

“So much has changed in the animal welfare industry and there’s so much more we can do to give the animals a better stay here and that’s why we need to make the change,” said Bowie.

The City of St. Joseph matched Friends of the Animal Shelter's $1 million towards the shelter.

Donations can be made on their Facebook page, through their website, or giving the shelter a call at (816) 271-4877.