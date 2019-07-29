Annual Community Center Fundraiser held in Agency

(AGENCY, Mo.) The people of the small town of Agency enjoyed their biggest event of the year over the past weekend.

The city held an annual fundraiser for it's Community Center located just of State Hwy FF.

The city held a weekend full of food vendors and fun events for the city including a tractor pull, a baby contest, and a car show to wrap up the event.

Those behind the event say it's a staple full of history in town and they want to make sure it's preserved.

"The Community Center is really important to Agency," Scott Sutton, community center chairman said. "There's a museum and city hall is on the second floor. It's just an important part of history that we'd like to keep here."

Proceeds from the yearly event go to fund the community center.