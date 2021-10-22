Annual Drug Take-Back being held Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph is gearing up for another annual drug take-back day Saturday. The event allows a place for people to drop off and safely dispose of any medications.

"The take-back is a great way to safely dispose of old, unused, unwanted medications,” Pharmacist Beth Cathcart said.

This event allows a place for people to drop off to safely dispose of any medications.

"It could be a medication for blood pressure that your doctor changed, it could be your old or expired ibuprofen or tylenol, any of that type of thing can be take back,” Cathcart said.

It is a good way to ensure they don't get into the wrong hands.

"It can fall into the hands of people who shouldn't have it and sometimes that's people who steal it or sometimes it children who might get a hold of it, think it's candy, not know what it is and end up ingesting it somehow,” Commander Michael Donaldson of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020. Making it the largest amount of drug-related deaths in a single year.

Officials say, flushing meds or simply just throwing them in the trash doesn't work.

"A lot of times when people throw them away or flush them down the sink. A lot of that ends up going into the water supply and away and can contaminate the water anyway,” Donaldson said.

Previous years, the event has brought in hundreds of pounds of medications.

"I just know it's been a huge benefit and there has been a lot of prescription medication that has been turned in over the years,” Donaldson said.

The program has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication since its launch more than a decade ago.

"A lot of it is to get some of that pain medication that type of thing out of homes. It's very important for people to get rid of old medications that you don't use anymore,” Cathcart said.

The drug take back day will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the East Hills parking lot by the old Sears.