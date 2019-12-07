Annual Grocery Grab gives back to area schools

(ST. JOSEPH) Staff at the local Price Chopper held an annual Grocery Grab Saturday morning.

The event allows one shopper to fill five shopping carts with as many items in the store as they can in just five minutes.

The Shopper gets one minute to shop in the meat department, another minute for miscellaneous items and the other three minutes to shop wherever they want in the store.

Brooke Weis, this year's grocery grab winner said she used her time to stock up on the basics.

"I just went for meat, laundry detergent, and toilet paper," Weis said. "Stuff we're going to use."

Nearby schools and service organizations sell Grocery Grab tickets for the grocery grab with proceeds going to their extracurricular activities and other school functions according to store staff.

Five names are drawn from those who purchased tickets, the four who don't win the Grocery Grab receive a $100 gift card to use at the store.

Staff said the program helps the community, and they're proud to put it on every year.

"It's a great way for these schools and organizations to earn money for their activities," Debbie Kempf, store director, Price Chopper said. "We're glad to be a part of helping the community."

Weis grabbed a total of more than $2,000 worth of groceries and other merchandise sold at the store.