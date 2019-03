(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 66th Annual Pancake days wrapped up its second day Saturday at the Knights of Columbus

The event offers an all you can eat pancake breakfast to the public for a $7 donation.

"They have a good breakfast for everybody who wants to come out," Kenneth Marshall, a donor said.

The local Lion’s Club organizations come together for this event,

"We’re going strong every year," Brad Campbell, cook said. "We hope to do it for another 66 years."

The Pancake Days is one of the organization's biggest events, members said it raises money to be put back into the community in a variety of ways.

On a national level, Lion's Club is known for their mission to help the visually impaired providing seeing eye dogs and other necessities for those who can't afford essential items needed, locally, the organization helps out with various causes.

"We donate nearly $20,000 every year back to helping people out in our community," Campbell said.



Each pancake breakfast sold means more money that goes to a good cause,

"We average a little over about 5,000 people a year," Campbell said. "At 3 pancakes per person, we’re making over 15,000 pancakes nonstop over a three day weekend."

Donors who came for a hearty breakfast said the event is more than just about the food, many find the event a great place for fellowship as many community leaders and members alike are likely to attend.

"We just like to come out and donate to a good cause," Marshall said.

it’s wonderful, our community is such a caring community," Al Purcell, a donor said. , "My wife and I bought more than just a couple of tickets so we could come again tomorrow."

The 66th Annual Pancake days continues Sunday, March 3rd from 7 am to 2 pm.