(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph YMCA hosted it's annual Parkway Run bright and early at 8:30 am Saturday Morning.
Runners (or walkers) chose between a 5k or a 15k, both routes ending right in front of Benton High School.
Sue White, the CEO of the local Y said this event is a great way to build community while also giving to a good cause.
"The proceeds of this race go toward charitable efforts of the YMCA of St. Joseph Missouri and Special Olympics Missouri," White said. "[They are] two great causes that help us reach out in our community and do great things."
Mosaic Life Care along with Show-Me Running Co. sponsored today's running event.
Related Content
- Annual Parkway Run brings inspires hundreds to hit the pavement
- Hundreds participate in annual Turkey Trot
- I-29 remains closed as crews evaluate and repair pavement damage
- Parkway painted pink on Saturday
- Skater statue stolen from Parkway
- Police Investigate Hit and Run
- First Annual Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire Attracts Hundreds
- Karnes Road and Northwest Parkway reopens
- Sewer update could eliminate odor on Parkway
- Chamber announces Parties on the Parkway schedule
Scroll for more content...