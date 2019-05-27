Annual Parkway Run brings inspires hundreds to hit the pavement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph YMCA hosted it's annual Parkway Run bright and early at 8:30 am Saturday Morning.

Runners (or walkers) chose between a 5k or a 15k, both routes ending right in front of Benton High School.

Sue White, the CEO of the local Y said this event is a great way to build community while also giving to a good cause.

"The proceeds of this race go toward charitable efforts of the YMCA of St. Joseph Missouri and Special Olympics Missouri," White said. "[They are] two great causes that help us reach out in our community and do great things."

Mosaic Life Care along with Show-Me Running Co. sponsored today's running event.