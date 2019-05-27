Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Annual Parkway Run brings inspires hundreds to hit the pavement

Over 200 runners participated in this year's event.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 3:02 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph YMCA hosted it's annual Parkway Run bright and early at 8:30 am Saturday Morning. 
Runners (or walkers) chose between a 5k or a 15k, both routes ending right in front of Benton High School.
Sue White, the CEO of the local Y said this event is a great way to build community while also giving to a good cause.

"The proceeds of this race go toward charitable efforts of the YMCA of St. Joseph Missouri and Special Olympics Missouri," White said.  "[They are] two great causes that help us reach out in our community and do great things."

Mosaic Life Care along with Show-Me Running Co. sponsored today's running event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area until 8 am. Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events