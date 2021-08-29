Annual car show benefits fine arts program at St. Joe Christian School

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Classic cars were on full display Saturday in the parking lot of St. Joseph Christian school.

Organizers held their 5th Annual Car Show to raise money for the fine arts program at the school.

Organizers said the event grows and grows every year and they're happy so many people enjoy car shows across the area.

"This is our biggest year so far with 76 cars," Denise Meyer, Fine Arts Booster Chair said. " We're super excited to see the community and people outside of it bringing their vehicles to our car show."

The car show is held the last weekend in August every year.