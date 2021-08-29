Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Annual car show benefits fine arts program at St. Joe Christian School

Organizers said the car show grows every year.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 1:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Classic cars were on full display Saturday in the parking lot of St. Joseph Christian school.
Organizers held their 5th Annual Car Show to raise money for the fine arts program at the school.

Organizers said the event grows and grows every year and they're happy so many people enjoy car shows across the area.

"This is our biggest year so far with 76 cars," Denise Meyer, Fine Arts Booster Chair said. " We're super excited to see the community and people outside of it bringing their vehicles to our car show." 

The car show is held the last weekend in August every year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be calm with lows in the lower 70s with showers possible late tonight into early Sunday morning. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories