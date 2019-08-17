Annual car show brings many to Wyeth-Tootle mansion.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion held an annual car show for the automotive enthusiast Saturday morning.

The museum held the Past to Present Car Show on its grounds in the Museum Hill neighborhood. The event was put on with help from the Knuckledraggers Car Club, as well as a collaboration between the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion and the Museum Hill neighborhood.

All types of cars from the classic to the contemporary were on display. Though there were mostly cars on hand, organizers said the show welcomes any ride on wheels.

"I wanted people to come up with their favorite ride," Brent Larson, board member St. Joseph Museum said. "We're just excited for people to come up with a passion for cars and showing off what they have to offer."

The mansion was also open to tours during the car show, this was the fifth year for the Past to Present Car Show.