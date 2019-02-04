Annual dog show wraps up at Civic Center Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For hundreds of dogs from across the country, it was time to put their best paw forward at the Civic Center this past weekend.

The St. Joseph Kennel club hosted an annual Dog Show, an event that brings out the most presentable dogs of their breeds.

"It’s more than just a beauty pageant," Cathy Chase, Dog Show chair, St. Joseph Kennel Club said. "Each breed has a standard."

Daryl Martin, a professional dog handler said show handling runs in the family. Martin has been working with Maltese dogs for decades, her dog timebomb won first place in his group.

"It’s been my life, my passion," Martin said. "My mother became a professional handler, and I just stayed with it my entire life."

The winner of the working group was a Great Dane named Elvis. His handler, Erin Criqui said he’s new to the game.

“He just got his first best in specialty show title last fall,” Criqui said. “He’s starting out his championship career this year.”

At three years old and 180 pounds, Criqui said Elvis is a lot of dog with a personality just as big.”

“He’s very spirited, so it’s a different day every day,” Criqui said.

Criqui, who has been handling dogs for 20 years, said the occupation is a labor of love.

“[Dogs] just have a special place in my heart,” Criqui said.

Show organizers said at times it can be hard to tell who enjoys the more, the handlers or the dogs themselves.

“It’s very exciting because the dogs know when they do well you’ll see them jumping around and barking,” Chase said. “They’re just as happy as we are when they do well.”

Their goal is for more people to consider purebred dogs.

“It’s really nice for people to come out and look at purebred dogs.” Chase said. “see if it’ll fit into your lifestyle because they’re all different, but they’re all very special.”

The award for Best in Show went to a Welsh Terrier, Organizers said they hope to return to the Civic Center next year.