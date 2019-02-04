Clear

Annual dog show wraps up at Civic Center Sunday

The St. Joseph Kennel Club held its annual dog show at the Civic Center this past weekend, hundreds of dogs came to town for the title of Best in Show.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For hundreds of dogs from across the country, it was time to put their best paw forward at the Civic Center this past weekend.

The St. Joseph Kennel club hosted an annual Dog Show, an event that brings out the most presentable dogs of their breeds.

"It’s more than just a beauty pageant," Cathy Chase, Dog Show chair, St. Joseph Kennel Club said. "Each breed has a standard."

Daryl Martin, a professional dog handler said show handling runs in the family. Martin has been working with Maltese dogs for decades, her dog timebomb won first place in his group.

"It’s been my life, my passion," Martin said. "My mother became a professional handler, and I just stayed with it my entire life."

The winner of the working group was a Great Dane named Elvis. His handler, Erin Criqui said he’s new to the game.

“He just got his first best in specialty show title last fall,” Criqui said. “He’s starting out his championship career this year.”

At three years old and 180 pounds, Criqui said Elvis is a lot of dog with a personality just as big.”

“He’s very spirited, so it’s a different day every day,” Criqui said.

Criqui, who has been handling dogs for 20 years, said the occupation is a labor of love.

“[Dogs] just have a special place in my heart,” Criqui said.

Show organizers said at times it can be hard to tell who enjoys the more, the handlers or the dogs themselves.

“It’s very exciting because the dogs know when they do well you’ll see them jumping around and barking,” Chase said. “They’re just as happy as we are when they do well.”

Their goal is for more people to consider purebred dogs.

“It’s really nice for people to come out and look at purebred dogs.” Chase said. “see if it’ll fit into your lifestyle because they’re all different, but they’re all very special.”

The award for Best in Show went to a Welsh Terrier, Organizers said they hope to return to the Civic Center next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 8°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
A cold front is moving through this Monday morning. This front has brought some light drizzle with it and much colder air behind it. Temperatures have been dropping behind the front from the 50s at midnight into the 20s. Some side roads, bridges and overpasses could become slippery and slick so drive with caution. Sunshine will return to the forecast Monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. We'll continue to drop temperature wise into the lower 20s to upper teens by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events